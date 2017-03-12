Menu
Home
About
Mission
History
Awards
Executive Board
Programming
Schedule
Show Schedule
DJ Schedule
Contact
Join Us
Recent Playlists
LISTEN TO LIVE STREAM
Donate Now
Newsletter
Interview with Equator Club
12 March 2017, By
John Williams
,
0 Comments
Interview with Equator Club
Interview by: John Williams
Equator Club
joined
20,000
for an interview and a guest mix on Feb. 21. Listen here:
Toward The Past: Akenya Seymour, “Sorrow Song”
Toward The Future: Interview with Swan Meat
Recent Posts
Interview with Anja Schneider
Quartet camaraderie: Miguel Zenon at the Jazz Showcase
Interview with Swan Meat
Interview with Equator Club
Akenya Seymour, “Sorrow Song”
Categories
Announcement
Community Post
Concert Review
Event
Featured
Festival Preview
In-Studio
Interview
Mini Doc
Opinion
Phoneathon
Recap
Northwestern University's student-run, non-commercial, listener-supported radio station. WNUR 89.3 FM 1877 Campus Drive Evanston, IL 60208