Interview with Colin and Katie of The Mowgli’s

By Rachel Kupfer and Ellise Shafer

Photo by Ying Dai

Hearing the song “San Francisco” by The Mowgli’s may throw you back to fist pumping at middle school dances or singing in the car in high school with your friends, but it’s been an entire six years since its release. You’re surely in a different place than you were back then, but where is the band now?

The Los Angeles-based indie folk band has experienced shifts in band composition, seen a marriage between two of its members and released three albums since 2012. In February of this year, the band put out a new single, “Real Good Life” in preparation for their winter tour of the same name. Fulfilling our middle school dreams, we got to interview lead vocalists Colin Dieden and Katie Earl of The Mowgli’s and asked them about the past, the present and growing up.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

WNUR: Your tweet announcing your new song, “Real Good Life,” said you were celebrating “all the good in the world.” What are some things that have been good in the world recently for you guys?

CD: I think we are just generally very lucky people. It’s really easy to lose sight of that when you spend too much time plugged into the news cycle. For me personally, I have a wonderful family and some incredible friends. I get to do what I love for a living every single minute of every day. It’s important to find balance. The world can be a deeply depressing place but you’re not doing anyone any favors by taking for granted how good your life is.

WNUR: What are some tips you would give to your fans to stay focused on the good in life?

CD: Everyone on earth wants to feel like what they’re doing is meaningful and important. Work really hard. Help the world around you to the best of your ability and never lose yourself.

WNUR: How has the response been to the single?

CD: Really great. I think it’s been an overall feeling of “oh yeah, this is the Mowgli’s I fell in love with all those years ago. This is what they were talking about then and they’re talking about it again now. I think for a lot of people it feels familiar.

WNUR: What was the inspiration behind this song?

CD: We went in with the intention to write a happy song, kind of as a dichotomy to everything else going on in the world. The title Real Good Life came up and we were just like “let’s write a song about what that feels like. Those moments you sit back and just remember that it is in face, a good life.

WNUR: Why now for the release? Is there an album following behind it?

CD: We wanted to have a single to support on this upcoming tour, but the second we wrote that song I knew that it needed to be released immediately. I texted the whole band and our management team and said, “This is the next release, we got it today.”

WNUR: You guys have been touring for years now. How is this tour different?

CD: We’re sort of going back to our roots. Doing shows at intimate venues, similar to the ones we started out in. Giving fans a chance to really connect with us and feel included and a part of the evening.

WNUR: Most people know of your song “San Francisco.” How did this song come to be?

CD: We were staying in a cockroach infested motel in the Tenderloin District of San Francisco. It wasn’t sexy. We started it in the hotel room and walked up to the roof. The cold air from the bay was whipping all around us and I’m not sure exactly what happened but we left that hotel with that song. And I’m really glad we did.

WNUR: The six month anniversary of Josh Hogan and Katie Earl’s marriage is coming up. How has married life been? How has your band dynamic changed in the next six months? How do you keep a balance between the romanticism and the professionalism?

KE: Married life has been really cool. I feel so lucky to have my greatest support system, my champion, by my side through so many of these career milestones and I feel equally as fortunate to be able to be by his side as his career grows. Josh and I have been together since we started touring, and I feel like we’ve gotten really good at keeping things professional at work. It’s easy to not take anything personal when you know everyone has the band’s best interest at heart.. so the dynamic is more or less the same as it has been since 2013, except for the bond between all of us might be a little stronger.

WNUR: Over the years the size of The Mowgli’s has grown and shrank. How do you adapt to those changes and how do you make those calls?

CD: It’s really all about passion. It takes a lot of the right kind of passion to be a Mowgli. If that passion is present and authentic, you have a place in this band.