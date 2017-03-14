Menu

Interview with Anja Schneider

14 March 2017,   By ,   0 Comments

Interview with Anja Schneider

Recap by: Marc Chicoine

Watch WNUR’s interview with renowned DJ and producer Anja Schneider at Igloofest Montréal.

Toward The Past: Quartet camaraderie: Miguel Zenon at the Jazz Showcase

Recent Posts
Categories
Northwestern University's student-run, non-commercial, listener-supported radio station. WNUR 89.3 FM 1877 Campus Drive Evanston, IL 60208