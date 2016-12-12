Menu

Live on Airplay: TWIN TALK

12 December 2016,   By ,   0 Comments

Video Produced by Axel Boada
Filmed by Axel Boada, Diana Dimiri, Maddy Ashmun
Airplay Producer: Leo Galbraith-Paul
Sound Engineer: Leo Galbraith-Paul
Asst. Engineers: Coren Warden, Linkon Pickus, Slade Warnken

