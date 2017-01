Live on Airplay: Divino Niño

Video Produce d by Axel Boada

Filmed by Lauren Harris,Axel Boada

Airplay Producer: Leo Galbraith-Paul

Sound Engineer: Leo Galbraith-Paul

Special Thanks to Victor Garcés

This season we had an airplay set with Divino Niño​, a Chicago-based band known for their dreamy, psych-inspired pop. Be kick back and watch this performance of their song “Initials LV,” video courtesy of the WNUR Media Team. Listen to the rest of the set below.