Spring Awakening Music Festival Announcements

Spring Awakening Music Festival Releases Headliners and Location Change

By Rachel Kupfer

This June 7-9, Spring Awakening Music Festival will return to the Chicagoland area for its eighth year as the Midwest’s largest all-electronic festival. Confirming rumors of a location change, this year’s event will take place at Poplar Creek at 59-90 Entertainment District in the northwest suburb Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Today, six headliners of a 90-artist lineup were announced. DJ Snake, a festival circuit familiar, was at the top of the list, along with Zedd, who was a last minute addition to the 2018 lineup. Martin Garrix, Rezz, GRiZ and Illenium are the remaining four artists, making for a heavy-hitting list of DJs who have become household names. The rest of the lineup, which will perform across five stages at the new festival location, will be released on Friday, March 15, but tickets are already on sale for 2019.