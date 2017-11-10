Donations for Sportsathon 2017 are now open! CLICK HERE to leave your contribution. Please ensure that your gift is being directed to WNUR Sports by clicking on the “WNUR Sportsathon” option under gift designation.

The Seventh Annual WNUR Sportsathon is set to kick off Friday, November 10th, at 6:30 PM and continue until Saturday, November 11th, at 9:00 PM. The event is over 24 straight hours of sports programming on WNUR 89.3 FM and WNURSports.com. This year’s Sportsathon will include live coverage of four different Northwestern sporting events, including a women’s soccer NCAA Tournament match on Sunday, November 12th.

For more information, including a full programming schedule, visit wnursports.com