North Coast Music Festival Preview

North Coast Music Festival is nearly upon us, and that means it’s time for my preview of the event!

This weekend much of the Chicago music community will descend upon Union Park for the 9th iteration of the 3-day festival. North Coast has touted impressive lineups in previous year featuring names such as: Deadmau5, Gucci Mane, Zedd, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta, the Chemical Brothers, Moby, and many more. If that small sampling of past performers tells you anything, it’s that North Coast is willing to spend budget to bring in the big guns.

So, this year I expected no less. And I’ve gotta say, the lineup does not disappoint.

The weekend is shaping up to be fantastic and will offer everything from your mainstay headliners: Miguel, Axwell Ingrosso, DJ Snake, Vulfpeck, and co. to auspicious newcomers such as Chicago’s very own Ric Wilson and KAMI. I think North Coast has done a great job booking talent this year, considering there is a great deal of variety across genres. For the 21st century Soundcloud rap consumer you’ve got Juice WRLD, Smokepurpp, and Landon Cube among others, for the more seasoned millennial with a taste for synth-pop, indie-electronic and alternative, you’ve got the obvious picks: the Polish Ambassador, the Revivalists, Moon Taxi, Knower, and many more, for the more electronically inclined (bass heads!) you’ve got Snails, RL Grime, Crywolf, Midnight Conspiracy, and Chicago natives Porn & Chicken.

And for someone like me? Well, here are my picks!

This list will certainly include names you know, and perhaps a couple you might not. These are acts that I both appreciate for their artistry as well as their reputation as performers and people.

So with these picks, you can take it or leave it, but at least you will know where to find me 🙂

In order of date and time.

Friday:

Monte Booker: 3:45-4:30 at the Coast stage.

Barclay Crenshaw: 5:00-6:00 at the Coast stage. Absolute legend in the house & techno scene. The Dirtybird boss, who also works under the alias Claude VonStroke, brings a funky style to the dance music scene, and is a must-see act for me this weekend. Also, I will hopefully conduct an interview with him for the Sonic Sanctuary show, so stay tuned.

Two Friends: 5:30-6:30 at the Attendee.com stage.

Juice WRLD: 6:00-6:45 at the North stage.

Snails // DVSN: Snails plays 7:45-8:45 at the Attendee stage while DVSN plays the same slot at the North stage. This one is a toss up for me so I will likely go to both.

Headliner: Miguel // Axwell Ingrosso. : 8:45-10:00 at the Coast stage and Attendee stage respectively. I have seen both performers before, and I would weight my experiences close to being equal. I saw Miguel at Governor’s Ball in 2016 (partially rained out so didn’t get the full experience) and Axwell x Ingrosso at Governor’s Ball in 2014. These days I am much more of a fan of the live set than the DJ set at music festivals, so I lean heavily towards Miguel when considering which one to attend; however, Axwell Ingrosso does throw down one of the best mainroom / big room EDM sets you’ll hear, if that’s your flavor.

Saturday:

Ric Wilson: 2:45-3:45 at the Coast stage. Chicago native and homegrown talent, show some love!

Knower: 4:45-5:45 at the Coast stage. seasoned indie-electronic duo that makes some interesting noise…

The Polish Ambasssador x Diplomatic Scandal: 5:45-6:45 at North stage.

RL Grime: 6:45-7:45 at Coast stage.

Cashmere Cat: 7:45-8:45 at North stage.

Headliner: the Revivalists: 8:45-10:00pm at Attendee.com stage.

I picked the Revivalists over DJ Snake in the head to head main stage match-up because I think they offer more to the viewer in a live space. I have seen DJ Snake in the past, and while his dirty house style fused with Middle Eastern and Caribbean influences is great for your frat party or Saturday night pregame, I don’t think it is the best use of your time at a major festival. See the live band here. The 7-piece band (the Revivalists) features pedal steel guitar, your mainstay drummer, guitarist, keyboardist, bassist and vocalist, as well as saxophone and trumpet. And when a live band is mic’d and mixed well live, it is a sight to enjoy and a pleasure for your ears. I’m in.

Sunday:

NoMBe: 3:30-4:30 at North Stage.

KAMI: 4:30 – 5:30 at Attendee.com stage. Another hometown talent!

Jacob Banks: 5:30-6:30 North Stage. English-Nigerian singer songwriter. Fantastic voice.

Moon Taxi: 6:30-7:30 Coast Stage.

Mura Masa: 7:30-8:30 North Stage.

Headliner: Jamiroquai: 8:30-10:00 Coast stage.

Once again, the question between headliners Yellow Claw and Jamiroquai comes down to your attitude towards the final act of the festival. Are you trying to have a wild time, or are you trying to finish your weekend with a more mellow vibe? Jamiroquai made their name in the 90s with consistent success on the U.K. dance charts. They combine house sensibilities with funk and soul influences. I personally find that sound more appealing these days than some of the more drop-oriented electronic music that acts like Yellow dClaw tout, but to each his own. Sometimes it’s fun to let loose!

So this brings me to the end of my preview. I will leave you with this last word: I will be conducting interviews at this festival so you can expect on-air content as well as some additional material on the website and on WNUR’s socials. I am finalizing my interview schedule, but it’s shaping up to be fun. Stay tuned. I’m excited for you to hear these interviews!



