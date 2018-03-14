The Mowgli’s at Schubas

Mainland, The Mowglis bring the love to Schubas Tavern

By: Emily Pappin

Photographed by Ying Dai

The Mowgli’s, a six-member band hailing from sunny California, brought their message of warmth and love to historic Schuba’s Tavern on Saturday, February 24. The night was cold and rainy, and the end of February usually gets everyone down, but inside the intimate venue it was all about California vibes, loving yourself, and loving the world.

The small stage was first taken by the band Mainland. Their opening song was the newly-released “Hometown,” and vocalist Jordan Topf managed to break a guitar string almost immediately. One of their most popular songs, “Permission Slip,” came next as Topf was still trying to recover from the broken string. The band stalled for a second until he told them to just “hit it man, I’ll come in on time.” The audience was still into the performance, as Topf leaned into the front row of the crowd with his guitar and the everyone responded with cheers and yells.

Finally, Mainland closed with their single “I Found God,” plugging a new music video before asking the audience to sing along. The second guitarist, Corey Mullee, turned to his synth for parts of the song, switching between that and guitar. As Topf got into the song, passionately delivering the chorus, the veins on his temples stood out under the stage lights. The audience started to pick up on the song, and Topf turned the attention to the crowd as he pulled out his phone and got everyone else to deliver the chorus in a powerful closing number.

After a short wait, while the stage was cleared of Mainland’s instruments and set for The Mowgli’s, the headliners finally took the stage. Managing to fit six people and their instruments on the stage made the show feel even smaller and more intimate, really working for the messages of The Mowgli’s music. They also had a video feature projecting very positive, fun imagery throughout the set—carnival rides, beaches, dogs, and other images reminiscent of relaxed days in the warmth and sunshine.

“Spacin Out” got the crowd involved, later followed by “Whatever Forever” off the band’s 2015 album Kids in Love. Finishing that song, they paused for a moment to talk about this new Real Good Life Tour, pointing out this is only the fifth night on the road. They then play the feature track “Real Good Life,” after which the tour is named, just released earlier this month. The video feature here contained people surfing, dogs playing, and other clips to double down on the message of the song.

Vocalist Katie Jayne Earl asked the crowd to drive the song “Love is Easy,” from The Mowgli’s earliest album Waiting For The Dawn, with a stomp-clap beat. Earl then covered SZA’s “Supermodel” to the surprised delight of the audience.

Full of feel-good interludes and monologues asking the crowd to do things like take a minute to make friends with each other, tell themselves “I’m good!” before their song of the same title, and plugging their new merch line featuring a charity poster designed by guitarist and vocalist Josh Hogan, the band never let up on their mission to make the audience feel nothing but positivity and love.

Following “I’m Good,” the band left the stage, but vocalist and guitarist Colin Dieden soon returned to perform “Arms and Legs” alone with his guitar, in the slowest, most intimate moment of the entire set.

The Mowgli’s closed with nothing other than the hit “San Francisco,” telling the audience “it’s for real the last song” and asking them to “go fucking insane.” The crowd listened, getting into the song and staying until the very last note, when the instruments all closed with a burst of frantic energy.

Fans of The Mowgli’s knew what they were in for that night, and it was a whole lot of warm California vibes, imagery of the beach and the ocean, and lyrics about living your life and loving yourself. Leaving Schuba’s that night, if The Mowgli’s mission was to make everyone just a little happier, they certainly accomplished it.