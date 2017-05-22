Lunar Tide Music Festival 2017
Recap and photos by: Maxime Usdin, Marc Chicoine
On Friday April 28, the Copernicus Center in Chicago held the aptly named LUNAR TIDE music festival. A collection of bass-heavy sets, the astral Ott, merchandise vendors and live art more than justified the term “festival” for this single-night indoor event. With artists such as Yheti, the Whiddler, Exmag, Ott, Truth, and Caspa, Lunar Tide provided deep reverberations throughout the historic venue.
The main stage provided an immersive audiovisual experience.
NastyNasty starts the night off with throbbing bass and eclectic visuals.
A performer swings a hoop during NastyNasty's set.
Over twenty performers dressed in black took turns on the main stage.
An art installation as seen from below.
Artists live painting during the festival.
Beyond the music and art, the festival came alive through its people - a vibrant community of festival-goers traveling from states such as Iowa, Wisconsin, or even California for the event.
Many attendees made plans to reunite at the next big Midwestern festival, Summer Camp Music Festival.
Vendors shops were abuzz selling merchandise such as hats, pins, clothes, bags, and artwork. Some offered games or giveaways.
With primarily electronic music acts, Lunar Tide saw artists equipped with a variety of gear ranging from drum kits and electric guitars to beat pads, laptops, and Pioneer CDJs. Here, Yheti performs a bass-heavy set.
Truth lays down an undeniably wub-filled performance.
Caspa's headlining set was throwback to UK dubstep of the early 2010's with a few tracks from Rusko and plenty of bass and an overwhelming light show to support.