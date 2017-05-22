Menu

Lunar Tide Music Festival 2017

22 May 2017,   By ,   0 Comments

Lunar Tide Music Festival 2017

Recap and photos by: Maxime Usdin, Marc Chicoine

On Friday April 28, the Copernicus Center in Chicago held the aptly named LUNAR TIDE music festival. A collection of bass-heavy sets, the astral Ott, merchandise vendors and live art more than justified the term “festival” for this single-night indoor event. With artists such as Yheti, the Whiddler, Exmag, Ott, Truth, and Caspa, Lunar Tide provided deep reverberations throughout the historic venue.

