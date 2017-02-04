30 Days : 30 Artists from Trump’s 7 Banned Countries





By: Brock Stuessi

Protest is a fluid concept. In that I mean to say the what, how, and why protest “is” changes as much as the cycles of oppression and injustice protest targets. Regardless of the ends and means, to protest is to act subversively against systems of oppression whatever you identify those systems to be. Trump’s recent travel ban on immigrants from Libya, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq calls, in my mind, for protest. In thinking of ways to act, I came along the idea to compile a list of musicians from these seven countries, in order to showcase the incredible humanity and creativity Trump’s hateful, dualistic and un-American policy will keep out of America. It’s important to acknowledge the political regimes and cultures many of these artists live under add an inherent political tone to their work. Many of these artist have been forced to flee their homeland because of war and violence, in this way these artist give a face to the faceless refugee xenophobic American policies attempt to lock out. To create in oppression is a necessary act of resistance, and to present their work in America is to stand in solidarity with that creative resistance by means of our own. To defy globalism is to defy the incredible artists and people of the entire world, to defy xenophobia is to embrace the incredible musics and cultures you will find below. Above all, I hope you enjoy the music of these incredible artists and appreciate the beautiful creators Trump’s ban throws fear and hate against. Please feel free to reach out at brockstuessi2018@u.northwestern.edu if you have artist suggestions or comments.

Day One: Naseer Shamma, Iraq

Shamma, who was born in Al-Kūt, Iraq and studied the Oud in Baghdad, was forced to flee to Cairo during Saddam Hussein’s regime as political refugee and remained away from his beloved country of origin during the entire occupation of the U.S. military. Under the occupation of al Qaeda music was forbidden and reason for execution, in the past few years Shamma has been able to return to Baghdad on a few occasions for concerts and educational sessions, he currently runs Arab Oud House, a music conservatory, in Cairo in addition to his activities and collaborations as an artist.

Day Two: Emmanuel Jal, Sudan

Jal’s story is one of violence, loss, and escape. Forced into being a child soldier in the Sudan Liberation People’s Army as a seven year-old attempting to flee the war torn Sudan to Ethiopia, Jal eventually escaped the clutches of the army into neighboring Kenya. While studying in Kenya, Jal used singing as a way to ease the pain he had experienced as a child soldier in Sudan and in becoming a musician hoped his music to promote the unity of the citizens to overcome ethnic and religious division and motivate the youth in Sudan. Jal now lives in Canada and spends his time as an activist and musician spreading his story of loss and hope to the world.