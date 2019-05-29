Vince Staples, House of Vans House Parties 2019

By Slade Warnken

28 May, 2019

This Friday, Vince Staples, the multi talented MC and vocalist from California will be curating, as well as headlining, House of Van’s first House Show of 2019.

Since 2015 Staples has released 5 consistently hard hitting projects starting with his 2014 Hell Can Wait and his most recent full Length Project FM!. Sonically and lyrically, Staples discography shows a wide range of influence and a trend toward the experimental which has set him apart from many of his peers.

Openers Big Fish Theory gained wide attention for their use of electronic and dance inspired sonics.

Staples eclectic tastes are sure to make for a great curation of interactive and visual artists as well as openers.

This will definitely be one of the highlights of Vans House Show summer series so make sure not to miss out!

Below is this summer’s House of Vans 2019 House Party lineup.