Pitchfork Announces Midwinter

It was announced this morning that Midwinter – an event that Pitchfork has been hinting at for the past few weeks – will take place on February 15-17, 2019 at the Art Institute of Chicago.

The event is in collaboration with the Institute, and will feature three nights of art and music at various locations within the museum. Musical artists performing at the festival include Slowdive, Kamasi Washington, Oneohtrix Point Never, DJ Koze, Mount Eerie, Yves Tumor, serpentwithfeet, JPEGMAFIA and Joey Purp, among many others. Ambient installations throughout the museum will be put on by Nico Muhly, Julia Holter, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and others. View the rest of the lineup below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. CST here. A $50 base ticket allows access to the museum, ambient installations, and Pitchfork Radio broadcasts. However, most of the musical performances require an add-on ticket, ranging from $15-30, which will need to be selected during the checkout process. These add-on performances will be held in specific places inside the museum: Griffin Court and Rubloff Auditorium will serve as main stages, with The Stock Exchange and Fullerton Hall as side stages. A full schedule of artists and locations can also be found on the Midwinter website.